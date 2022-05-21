 
Netflix camera-ready for Jubilee, knows Meghan and Harry 'not a story without royals'

Netflix camera-ready for Jubilee, knows Meghan and Harry 'not much of story without royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be highly likely accompanied by Netflix cameramen at the Queen Platinum Jubilee, says expert.

Cele Otnes, co-author of Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture feels that the crew will blend in with the media stationed to cover the summer events.

She told Express.co.uk: “There's not a lot that we can do about a Netflix camera crew being on the grounds at Buckingham Palace with big, hugely powerful telephoto lenses.

“I mean, they can just be in line next to all the journalists.

“I think Netflix gets pretty quickly now that the story of Harry and Meghan, without the royal family brand, is not much of a story.

“So that if we're going to bring new footage into these Netflix shows, everybody wants to see, if we want to see anything, is their inner connection with royalty.”

Meghan and Harry announced that they will be joining the royal family for June celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit UK in 2020, after stepping down as senior royals. The couple now lives in California, USA.

