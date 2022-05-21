 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts
Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts

Amber Heard has admitted she isn’t even sure herself, if her character made it through the final cuts of Aquaman 2.

The actor spoke of her possible future within the Aquaman franchise during her testimony in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

The Aquaman actor addressed the possibility of her retaining her Aquaman franchise contract during her testimony inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

There she was quoted saying, “They released me from my contract. I fought to stay in it and they kept me in it.”

“I just don't know how much I'm in, actually, of the final cut,” she also ended up admitting.

Minutes later when she was asked about the current status of her role once more, Ms Heard added, “As I said, I don't know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be.”

“It was difficult to stay in the movie,” as is since she had to ‘fight for it’.

“When asked about the changes made to her script she admitted, "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another.”

At the end of the day, “They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out.”

More From Entertainment:

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy
Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘pressured’ as Netflix wants payback’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘pressured’ as Netflix wants payback’: report
Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard
Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy

Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy
Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding

Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding
Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?

Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?
Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album

Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix
Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why

Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why
Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'

Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'
Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Latest

view all