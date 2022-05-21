Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker are ready to walk down the aisle as they are officially getting married in Italy.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family members jetted off to Portofino, Italy, on Friday, to attend the wedding, Tristan Thompson decided to spend quality time with daughter True Thompson.

The NBA star, 31, decided to take up the father’s duties while his ex Khloé headed off to Italy for the wedding.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tristan posted an adorable picture of himself and his 4-year-old daughter and simply captioned it, "Twinz."

In the next IG Story, the father-daughter duo shared a glimpse of their self-care routine, with True applying a large amount of what appears to be a conditioning gel on her dad's head.

"Oh, wow! That's a big one! Okay… The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami, right?" Tristan can be heard in the video.

"I have to wash this," True said in the next clip, while Tristan got close to the camera to show the end result of his makeover, saying, "Stylin' by True."