Amber Heard’s friends caution her lovers about dating her

Amber Heard’s personal life has been packed with controversies especially when it comes to her romantic ties with her exes.

With little knowledge about the authenticity of these claims, the Aquaman actor herself revealed that even her pals were aware of the fact that romancing her could be a handful for her protentional lovers.

During her conversation with W magazine, Heard once expressed, “Whenever my old friends meet someone I’m involved with romantically, they immediately warn them: ‘She may look refined, but when she’s angry, she can go trailer park really fast’.”

“But I’d always rather be passionate than bland. I can’t imagine living a quiet life,” she added.

Moreover, Rolling Stone also reported that an insider once revealed that Johnny Depp’s “inner circle had begged him to not wed Heard or to at least obtain a prenup.”

“Depp ignored his loved ones’ advice. And there were whispers that Depp’s recreational drug and alcohol use were crippling him,” the outlet added.