Sunday May 22 2022
Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Sunday May 22, 2022

Johnny Depp received support from his therapist friend Beechy Colclough amid his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to Daily Mail, Colclough was seen lingering outside the courthouse in Virginia on Tuesday.

A source close to Colclough spilt the beans to the outlet, “Beechy has been friendly with Johnny for the last three years so of course was going to be supporting him in court.”

“He has become a fundamental part of Johnny’s inner circle but perhaps for obvious reasons was worried about being spotted, given it is such a high-profile case,” the insider added.

“He has been out of the public eye for some time now and so thought wearing a Covid mask to court might be a good way of protecting his identity,” the source shared.

The 73-year-old therapist was exposed in 2006 for having affair with a number of her clients after which the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) also took an action against him. 

