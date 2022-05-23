 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion as Elon Musk rejects harassment claims

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion as Elon Musk rejects harassment claims
SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion as Elon Musk rejects harassment claims

Billionaire Elon Musk's aerospace firm SpaceX is looking to raise $1.7 billion in fresh funding as its controversial founder continues to make news amid his former girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial which has entered its final week.

The CNBC, citing a company-wide email the network said it obtained, reported the space travel pioneer would be paying $70 a share -- 25 percent above the $56 a share the stock traded for in February after a stock split.

That would value the 20-year-old firm -- the first private company to send astronauts into orbit, among many other firsts -- at $127 billion.

That valuation has climbed steadily in recent years as SpaceX raised billions to finance work on its next-generation Starship rocket and its Starlink global satellite internet network.

Meanwhile, independent online website Insider reported this week that SpaceX had paid $250,000 to resolve a complaint for alleged sexual misconduct by Musk against an attendant on a SpaceX corporate jet.

The 50-year-old Musk has rejected the charge, saying Thursday on Twitter that "for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue."

Elon Musk was reportedly dating Amber Heard when he allegedly harassed the SpaceX employee.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s assistant accuses actor of ‘stealing’ her abuse story

Amber Heard’s assistant accuses actor of ‘stealing’ her abuse story
Johnny Depp continues doing surprising things for fans outside court

Johnny Depp continues doing surprising things for fans outside court
Amber Heard's team calls Johnny Depp back to stand to 'control the narrative'

Amber Heard's team calls Johnny Depp back to stand to 'control the narrative'
The inside scoop into Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italy wedding: Insider

The inside scoop into Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italy wedding: Insider
Kim Kardashian dance video goes viral

Kim Kardashian dance video goes viral
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox lead star-studded guestlist at Kourtney-Travis wedding

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox lead star-studded guestlist at Kourtney-Travis wedding
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter

Amber Heard’s new PR rep handed harassment allegations

Amber Heard’s new PR rep handed harassment allegations
Here’s how Kim Kardashian kept Pete Davidson close amid Kourtney’s wedding

Here’s how Kim Kardashian kept Pete Davidson close amid Kourtney’s wedding
Meghan Markle to be grilled in sister Samantha defamation case?

Meghan Markle to be grilled in sister Samantha defamation case?
Amber Heard adds another celebrity to list not supporting her in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard adds another celebrity to list not supporting her in Johnny Depp trial
‘Downcast’ Scott Disick spotted in LA just hours before Kourtney’s Italian wedding

‘Downcast’ Scott Disick spotted in LA just hours before Kourtney’s Italian wedding

Latest

view all