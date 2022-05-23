 
Meghan Markle’s royal return ‘becoming imminent’

Body language experts address the possibility of Meghan Markle’s imminent return to the UK following the royal balcony invite.

Journalist Camilla Tominey made this claim during her latest interview with the Telegraph.

She was quoted saying, “As was the case with Prince Philip's funeral, brave faces will be put on proceedings.”

“The most interesting addition to the proceedings of course is Meghan because previously we've seen Harry by himself in the UK and now the Duchess is going to come back into the fold.”

“Obviously the body language and reading of it going to be quite fascinating,” she added.

“A successful visit as far as the Royal Family is concerned is everyone smiling and looking like they're having a great time and the Queen being front and centre of all of the proceedings.”

