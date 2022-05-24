 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Reuters

Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion

By
Reuters

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion
Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion

Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa plans to make a documentary about the war in his country, he said at the Cannes Film Festival, where he showed his film "The Natural History of Destruction."

"I haven’t yet been back in Ukraine since the war started but of course I intend to go there, and I intend to make a film, about those atrocities that are taking place at the moment," the director, who lives in Lithuania, told Reuters in an interview.

Russia is heading into the fourth month of its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation."

Loznitsa has presented eight times at Cannes, and his film "In the Fog," competed for the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, in 2012.

"The Natural History of Destruction," which is based on a book of the same name by W.G. Sebald, uses archival footage to examine the Allied bombing of Germany in World War Two.

Moral questions around the targeting and demoralizing of civilian populations in that campaign have not been resolved and are relevant in Ukraine today, Loznitsa said.

“Lessons that had to be learned after the Second World War have never actually been learned," he said.

On a topic that has created buzz at Cannes, Loznitsa defended his opposition to boycotting Russian filmmakers.

"Culture in general, by definition, opposes war — it is something that is absolutely against any war," he said, echoing exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov who last week also spoke against boycotting Russian culture.

Serebrennikov has criticised the invasion of Ukraine and his film "Tchaikovsky's Wife" is the only Russian entry in the festival.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp may have ‘narcissistic traits’: testifies psychiatrist

Johnny Depp may have ‘narcissistic traits’: testifies psychiatrist
Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtney's wedding

Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtney's wedding

Pete Davidson paid 'crazy' money for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dinner: Watch hilarious clip

Pete Davidson paid 'crazy' money for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dinner: Watch hilarious clip
London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens

London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens
Priyanka Chopra’s birthday surprise leaves her manager overwhelmed: Pics

Priyanka Chopra’s birthday surprise leaves her manager overwhelmed: Pics
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘didn’t get along’ when they first met

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘didn’t get along’ when they first met
Johnny Depp finds a lover amid Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp finds a lover amid Amber Heard defamation trial
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lookalikes go viral on TikTok with hilarious video: Watch

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lookalikes go viral on TikTok with hilarious video: Watch
Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are

Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are
Liam Payne’s new girlfriend revealed after split from Maya Henry: see pics

Liam Payne’s new girlfriend revealed after split from Maya Henry: see pics
Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'

Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'
Prince Harry to put on 'brave face' in UK: 'Father is sad, brother is angry'

Prince Harry to put on 'brave face' in UK: 'Father is sad, brother is angry'

Latest

view all