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Cardi B reveals where she stands with Stefon Diggs amid reunion rumours

The rapper breaks silence after a video of her yelling at the NFL star went viral
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

Cardi B reveals where she stands with Stefon Diggs amid reunion rumours
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs fuelled reconciliation rumours after she attended his Mother's Day event 

Cardi B is revealing where she stands with Stefon Diggs amid reconciliation rumours.

On Wednesday, May 13, the Grammy-winning rapper took to X to clear the air about a viral video in which she appears to be yelling at the NFL star.

“Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity… damn y'all ain't never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” she quipped.

The now-viral footage, captured by a bystander, appears to show Cardi yelling at Diggs during a public outing. Since there’s no audio in the video, what sparked the apparent confrontation remains unclear.

Still, the brief moment quickly fuelled another round of questions about where things stand between the on-again, off-again pair.

Just days earlier, Cardi and Diggs turned heads at the Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event in Washington, D.C., where they were photographed looking cosy and engaging in a little PDA. The affectionate display came weeks after Diggs was spotted supporting Cardi at her Little Miss Drama Tour stop at Capital One Arena in April.

The pair, who welcomed a son together in November 2025, have kept fans guessing ever since breakup rumours surfaced around the 2026 Super Bowl.

Cardi and Diggs first sparked romance speculation in May 2025 after attending a New York Knicks playoff game together. 

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