Kim Kardashian's billion dollar brand accused of major legal violations

Kim Kardashian is facing fresh legal drama – and this time, it’s her billion-dollar shapewear empire SKIMS landing in the spotlight.

As per reports, SKIMS has been hit with a lawsuit from former employee David Knight, who claims the company failed to properly pay workers during his employment in California between October and December 2025.

The lawsuit alleges employees were denied overtime despite reportedly working more than eight hours a day and over 40 hours a week.

Knight also claims workers were not given legally required meal or rest breaks – which, in California, is basically asking for courtroom drama.

But SKIMS is not backing down quietly.

In a statement shared with TMZ, a representative of the company shut down the accusations, saying: “‘SKIMS denies the allegations in this complaint. This is a boilerplate filing, the same recycled template plaintiffs' firms send to employers across California, fishing for a quick settlement.’”

The statement continued: “‘We have no interest in settling claims without merit. SKIMS is and always has been firmly committed to compliance with California wage and hour law, and we look forward to demonstrating that in court.’”

Knight’s filing also accuses the company of failing to pay minimum wage for all hours worked and not issuing complete final wages after employment ended.

Founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and entrepreneur Jens Grede, SKIMS quickly exploded into one of the most recognisable celebrity fashion brands on the market.

Now, instead of shaping waistlines, the company may be shaping up for a legal battle.