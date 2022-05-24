 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
Victoria Beckham and David feel 'threatened' and 'frightened' after daughter Harper's school incident

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are 'panicking for family's safety' after alleged stalker Sharon Bell turned up at their daughter Harper’s school, and claimed the 10-year-old was her child.

The legendary footballer and his fashion designer wife have reportedly been in shock snice the incident occurred.

Sharon Bell, who is awaiting trial after being accused of stalking the high-profile couple, turned up at the primary school in a bid to speak to Brooklyn's sister, as the 58-year-old believed David and Victoria had stolen her eggs, and Harper was in fact her child.

David Beckham told Westminster Magistrates' Court he felt “threatened” and “frightened for the safety of his family”, as Ms Bell also sent letters to the family’s homes in Oxfordshire and London.

Bell also turned up at the properties, and was under the impression she had a relationship with the football icon. She denied stalking, and is due to stand trial in July.

The former Spice Girl was at the school when Bell attempted to speak to Harper, and a source close to the fashion designer told Heat magazine she’s “terrified” for her family’s safety. "They’ve stepped things up at the house, and they’re taking extra precautions," it added.

Victoria Beckham, who has always been keen to give her children a normal life, is now said to be fearful of sharing any details of their private life on social media. 

