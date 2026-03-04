 
Geo News

Sienna Miller gets candid about Hollywood's age standards

Sienna Miller calls-out double standard in age-gap relationships

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 04, 2026

Sienna Miller gets candid about Hollywood’s age standards
Sienna Miller gets candid about Hollywood’s age standards

Sienna Miller isn’t here for the double standards.

The 44-year-old actress, who’s expecting her second child with 29-year-old actor Oli Green, is opening up about the lingering stigma around women dating younger men – and why it still feels outdated.

In a new interview with Grazia, the Anatomy of a Scandal Star reflected on her early days in Hollywood.

“I remember being 21 and auditioning to be the love interest of a 45-year-old man,” she said.

“Things have moved on since then, but the idea of an older woman with a younger man, for example, is still fetishized rather than normalized — there’s a disparity there that I would love to see disappear.”

It’s a sharp observation – and a familiar one. Age gaps `with older men? Practically a rom-com staple. Reverse it, and suddenly it’s headline material.

Sienna and Oli share one daughter and are now preparing to welcome another baby, her third overall. The actress has previously addressed their 14-year age difference, brushing off outside commentary with the kind of calm confidence that suggests she’s long past asking for approval.

Her point isn’t about her relationship specifically – it’s about perception. Why is a 24-year gap on screen considered casting, but a 14-year gap in real life still sparks debate?

Maybe the real plot twist is this: it’s 2026, and we’re still talking about this.

Demi Lovato, Keke Palmer share how ‘fame' made age gap ‘seem' normal
Demi Lovato, Keke Palmer share how ‘fame' made age gap ‘seem' normal
Demi Lovato reflects on constant comparison with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato reflects on constant comparison with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez
Cruz Beckham stops for fans to sign autographs ahead of Glasgow gig
Cruz Beckham stops for fans to sign autographs ahead of Glasgow gig
BTS 'ARIRANG': Tracklist, release date and more surprises
BTS 'ARIRANG': Tracklist, release date and more surprises
Katie Price's husband embroiled in ex drama over edited payment claims
Katie Price's husband embroiled in ex drama over edited payment claims
Cillian Murphy talks ‘28 Years Later' future, shuts down ‘Harry Potter' buzz
Cillian Murphy talks ‘28 Years Later' future, shuts down ‘Harry Potter' buzz
Kerry Katona recalls her own meltdown after Britany Spears' bold posts
Kerry Katona recalls her own meltdown after Britany Spears' bold posts
Jake Gyllenhaal finds meaningful note tucked in 'The Late Show' couch by sister
Jake Gyllenhaal finds meaningful note tucked in 'The Late Show' couch by sister