Sienna Miller gets candid about Hollywood’s age standards

Sienna Miller isn’t here for the double standards.

The 44-year-old actress, who’s expecting her second child with 29-year-old actor Oli Green, is opening up about the lingering stigma around women dating younger men – and why it still feels outdated.

In a new interview with Grazia, the Anatomy of a Scandal Star reflected on her early days in Hollywood.

“I remember being 21 and auditioning to be the love interest of a 45-year-old man,” she said.

“Things have moved on since then, but the idea of an older woman with a younger man, for example, is still fetishized rather than normalized — there’s a disparity there that I would love to see disappear.”

It’s a sharp observation – and a familiar one. Age gaps `with older men? Practically a rom-com staple. Reverse it, and suddenly it’s headline material.

Sienna and Oli share one daughter and are now preparing to welcome another baby, her third overall. The actress has previously addressed their 14-year age difference, brushing off outside commentary with the kind of calm confidence that suggests she’s long past asking for approval.

Her point isn’t about her relationship specifically – it’s about perception. Why is a 24-year gap on screen considered casting, but a 14-year gap in real life still sparks debate?

Maybe the real plot twist is this: it’s 2026, and we’re still talking about this.