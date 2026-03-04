 
Inside Adin Ross' sister Madeline Ross possible cause of death

Adin Ross’ sister passes away as streamer faces public spotlight

March 04, 2026

A private loss behind a very public name.

Madeline Ross, sister of popular streamer Adin Ross, has died at 36. She passed away January 15 in Broward County, Florida, medical examiners told TMZ. Officials have not released a cause of death.

Unlike her brother – who built a massive online following through gaming streams and celebrity interviews – Madeline largely stayed out of the spotlight. Little is publicly known about her life, and neither Adin nor their sister Naomi has addressed her death on social media.

Adin, 25, rose to prominence in 2019 streaming video games, later going viral in 2020 alongside Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James.

In recent years, he expanded beyond gaming, interviewing rappers, internet personalities and even President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

