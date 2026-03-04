Benny Blanco shares how he navigates Selena Gomez's mental health

Selena Gomez isn’t sugarcoating her mental health journey – and she’s not going through it alone.

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Friends Keep Secrets, the podcast hosted by her husband Benny Blanco, Gomez opened up about living with bipolar disorder and what it looks like inside their marriage.

Getting diagnosed, she said, was “f–king complicated,” involving multiple therapists and four different rehabs before things started to make sense.

Blanco, 37, shared that there were times she experienced mania without realizing it in the moment.

“She’ll start to realize she’s having it after, and sometimes she doesn’t even remember when it’s happening,” he said.

“It”s such a delicate thing ’cause you’re not supposed to technically talk to the person, really, about it while they’re deep in it, and even dating her, she’s, like, so hyper-aware.”

“She’ll be like, ‘I think I’m feeling a little manic.’”

Gomez, 33, says she no longer feels shame about those moments. Recognising them helps her move through them faster.

“But it is helpful to have a partner that will understand where maybe the temperature is at, and meet you where you are, and then you kind of gradually understand what’s happening,” she explained.

She added that the diagnosis allowed her to live more “freely.”

“I would act out of fear and I would act out of love, I’d act out of passion, it was all inconsistent,” she said. “It was crazy.”

Today, properly medicated and surrounded by a tight circle, Gomez says support – and sometimes even as simple as temperature shifts – makes all the difference.