From ‘Freaky Friday’ to ‘Cruella’: Andrew Gunn’s blockbuster legacy

Andrew Gunn, died at his home in Toronto after a two-year battle with ALS at age 58.

Gunn carved out a remarkable career as one of Disney’s most trusted producers.

He delivered a slate of family comedies and reboots that defined the studio’s early 2000s live action era.

From Freaky Friday and Sky High to The Haunted Mansion and Cruella, Gunn’s productions blended heart, humor, and spectacle.

He left behind a filmography that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Let’s take a look at Andrew Gunn’s filmography highlights:

Eddie (1996)

Andrew Gunn’s Hollywood journey began with Eddie in 1996, where he earned an early co‑producer credit on the Whoopi Goldberg comedy.

This marked his official entry into film production and set the stage for his future career in family entertainment.

The Country Bears (2002)

In 2002, Gunn produced The Country Bears, a quirky Disney musical comedy inspired by the beloved theme park attraction.

While unconventional, the film became a cult favorite among Disney fans for its offbeat charm.

Freaky Friday (2003)

Gunn’s breakthrough came with Freaky Friday in 2003, the hit remake starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The body‑swap comedy was a box‑office success and cemented Gunn’s reputation as a producer of family‑friendly blockbusters.

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

That same year, Gunn produced The Haunted Mansion, a Disney adaptation led by Eddie Murphy.

The film blended comedy with spooky visuals, bringing one of Disneyland’s most iconic rides to life on the big screen.

Sky High (2005)

In 2005, Gunn delivered Sky High, a superhero high school adventure that quickly became a fan‑favorite.

Its originality and charm earned it a cult following.

College Road Trip (2008)

Gunn continued his Disney streak with College Road Trip in 2008, a family comedy starring Martin Lawrence and Raven‑Symoné.

The film leaned into classic Disney chaos, following a father‑daughter road trip filled with mishaps.

Bedtime Stories (2008)

Also in 2008, Gunn produced Bedtime Stories, an Adam Sandler comedy where bedtime tales magically came to life.

The film mixed fantasy with family humor, appealing to audiences of all ages.

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

In 2009, Gunn reimagined a Disney classic with Race to Witch Mountain, a sci‑fi adventure starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The reboot introduced the story to a new generation while honoring its roots.

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Breaking away from Disney, Gunn produced Bad Santa 2 in 2016.

The dark comedy sequel showcased his versatility, proving he could succeed outside the family‑friendly mold.

Unhinged (2020)

In 2020, Gunn pivoted sharply into gritty adult storytelling with Unhinged, a psychological thriller starring Russell Crowe.

The film highlighted Gunn’s ability to tackle darker, more intense narratives.

Cruella (2021)

Gunn returned to Disney with Cruella in 2021, a stylish origin story of the infamous villain.

Emma Stone’s performance brought fresh energy to the franchise, and Gunn’s production gave the film its edgy, fashion‑forward flair.

Freakier Friday (2025)

Most recently, Gunn revisited one of his biggest successes with Freakier Friday in 2025.

The sequel to the beloved 2003 hit proved his enduring ability to breathe new life into fan‑favorite stories with a modern twist.