Val Chmerkovskiy, DWTS winner gets diagnosis following sudden hospitalization

Val Chmerkovskiy was taken to hospital amid ongoing 'DWTS' tour

Val Chmerkovskiy has finally shared update about his health following his unexpected hospitalization.

The Dancing with the Stars winner was shifted to hospital after experiencing vertigo for a couple of days on his ongoing DWTS tour.

On Monday, Val dropped a video on his Instagram that featured him lying on the hospital bed. In the clip, he told his fans that his condition has prompted his medical team to "run some tests."

Earlier today, the 39-year-old Ukrainian American dancer shared another video sharing about the diagnosis he has been given by the doctors.

"So, I got BPPV (Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo), which isn't too bad, thank God. There’s no tumor in my brain, God forbid. And thankfully, it's not related to my neck injury”, he said.

Chmerkovskiy ruled out more serious potential diagnosis. He admitted that even though he still has vertigo because of BPPV diagnosis, but he’ll return for tonight’s show.

Val stated, “I'm still a little fuzzy here and there, but good enough to perform. And I’ll see you all tonight."

Fans are feeling relieved with the update he shared regarding his health as they wrote in the comment section, “Glad you are feeling better.”

Another one wrote, “I’m sending continuous prayers. I’m glad you’re doing better, but it comes quickly and unexpectedly so be careful!”

For the unversed, the DWTS tour follows the conclusion of each season on ABC, reuniting a cast of fan-favourites along with the latest season’s top competitor.