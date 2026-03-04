Cruz Beckham stops for fans to sign autographs ahead of Glasgow gig

At one point, Cruz was seen giving autographs to fans

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, exuded power couple vibes as they stepped out in style in Glasgow on Tuesday ahead of his first gig in the city.

The young musician, 21, has been carving out his music career and currently is in the middle of his UK tour with his band, Cruz Beckham And The Breakers, performing at King Tuts in the city.

As for style, Cruz looked dapper in a brown leather jacket paired with a navy hoodie and tan shorts as he walked arm in arm with his songwriter, partner, Jackie, 30.

Meanwhile, Jackie chose a black leather jacket and slim-fitting trousers for the outing, styling her look with a pair of sunglasses.

The couple were joined by members of Cruz's band as they arrived at the Five Star Blythswood Hotel ahead of their gig.

At one point, Cruz was seen giving autographs to fans in pictures shared by the DailyMail.

This comes after souvenir tickets given out for Cruz's gig in Cardiff said the show was in Cardiff, England, rather than in Wales.

It also follows after the youngest son of David and Victoria crediting his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, for band's success, confessing that she is the woman behind his career.

The outing marked a major milestone for Cruz, who has been building up to his sold out tour following the release of his single, For Your Love.

The couple have been together since 2024, after they were first spotted together at Glastonbury.

Earlier this month, Cruz released the music video for his new single For Your Love.