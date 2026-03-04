David Beckham sends emotional birthday message to his eldest son Brooklyn

David Beckham’s emotional birthday message amid long-running family feud sent fans into frenzy.

David took to Instagram to wish his eldest son, whom he affectionately calls “Bust”, a happy 27th birthday.

He shared throwback snaps and a poolside family photo.

He wrote: “27 Today Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x”

David tagged Victoria.

The post came after years of tension that have played out in public.

Brooklyn has previously gone all out against his parents, accusing them of trying to “ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz.

In one explosive claim, he alleged that Victoria Beckham ‘hijacked’ the couple’s first dance at their wedding, turning what should have been an intimate moment into a family spectacle.

He also accused his parents of briefing the press against him, saying he had stayed silent for years but could no longer ignore the narrative.

These revelations fueled headlines about a deep rift, with Victoria’s frosty relationship with Nicola and Brooklyn’s outspoken criticism painting a picture of a fractured family.

Against this backdrop, David’s latest tribute feels like more than just a birthday wish.

It has reignited speculation about whether the Beckham family feud may finally be softening.

Is this public gesture of love and reconciliation aimed at thawing the coldness between father and son?

The question now: Will this heartfelt post melt Brooklyn’s heart and begin to heal the family divide, or is the Beckham drama destined to continue?