One Direction clash is brewing between Niall Horan, Harry Styles?

Niall Horan and Harry Styles might be heading for another One Direction music release clash.

The Irish singer may serve the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker the taste of his own timing in a "Deja Vu" moment fans are eager to witness on March 6.

Recently, Niall, 32, has been dropping easter eggs by covering bills for random diners and leaving a note behind which read “we met at a dinner party.”

Among other notes, one read, “Dinner Party 6 March xx Niall Horan" and fans are interpreting it as a major hint that Niall might release a new single, potentially titled Dinner Party, on the mentioned date.

Notably, Harry, 32, is set to release his latest solo album Kiss All The Time, Dance Occasionally on the same date.

Noytably, to some fans disappointment, the viral photo is just a fan edit made by a graphic designer who goes by the name flavisrare on Instagram. The official announcement regarding Niall's new music release has yet to be made.

The original owner of the post first shared the photo on his account and when social media users picked it up quickly and began talking about it the he clarified the authenticity.

"Just a reminder: this is a fan edit I created to celebrate the new era. Not the official announcement (yet!) So happy it's reaching so many of you!" the designer wrote.

However, if the Voice judge might have taken a page from the As It Was singer’s playbook and really release his single on March 6 it will be a cheeky nod to the latter’s own tactic.

Previously, when fellow One Direction member Louis Tomlinson released his album How Did I Get Here? On January 23, the Sign of The Times singer unexpectedly dropped his single Aperture on the same day.

And now when speculations related to Niall doing the same is swirling, here’s how fans are reacting.

One X user exclaimed, “oh my god guys... NIALL IS TRYING TO SABOTAGE HARRY?????????”

“I mean Harry released Aperture on the release day of Louis’ HDIGH,” another highlighted. A third added, “Well Harry did this to Louis, so”

“I KNEW IT. EVIL NARRY,” a fourth wrote

A fan made his own happiness out of the situation, “Niall met harry at a dinner party? Oh it rhymes” followed by another, writing “Public menace.”

If this fan-fiction turned into reality, this could mark yet another “coincidence” of same-day music releases among the former bandmates.