'Freaky Friday,' 'Cruella' producer Andrew Gunn dies at 56

Andrew Gunn, known for making cult-classic Freaky Friday and fan-favourite Cruella, has passed away at the age of 56.

The late Disney legend breathed his last on Monday, March 2, at his home in Toronto.

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news, revealing that complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) claimed Gunn’s life, nearly two weeks after Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane succumbed to the same disease.

Born on July 15, 1969, the widely acclaimed film producer founded Gunn Films in 2001 and was a co-founder of Solstice Studios.

In addition to most recently producing Freakier Friday the sequel to the 2003 hit, the Emmy nominee is known for Sky High, The Haunted Mansion, Bedtime Stories, Race to Witch Mountain, Unhinged and more.

His vision was beyond just producing movies. The Toronto-based filmmaker also focused on discovering more new talent and helping the deserving ones move into leadership levels.

He regularly cast rising stars in his films and in 2001 created the Disney Writer Program, selecting and mentoring five unproduced screenwriters every year.

Some of the writers who got their start through the program include David Berenbaum (Elf, Haunted Mansion), Matt Lopez (Father of the Bride), and David DiGilio, co-creator of The Terminal List.

Gunn is survived by his children, Isabelle and Connor Gunn, his wife Jane Bellamy Gunn, his mother Anne Gunn, and his siblings Hilary, Graeme, and Cameron.