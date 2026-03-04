Demi Lovato reflects on constant comparison with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato explains struggle of comparison with peers in early Disney days

Demi Lovato, singer and songwriter who is also known as a popular Disney star, has unveiled that she struggled with constant comparison with colleagues Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.

Gomez and Cyrus were also famous for starring in shows namely Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012) and Hannah Montana (2006-2011 respectively.

Around the same time, Demi also featured in Disney Channel short series As the Bell Rings from 2007 to 2008. She also appeared in Camp Rock series.

In her recent interview at Baby, This is Keke Palmer Podcast, the Heart Attack singer revealed that she battled with insecurities as a child star due to the comparison with Miley and Selena.

"It was challenging when people are comparing you to one another and you naturally have insecurities at a young age. So you start comparing yourself to other people.”

Lovato shared that her mother taught her one thing that there is room for everyone and it is not a competition.

Her mum told her, "You have your own voice, your own lane and that's what I really stuck by.”

The Let It Go hitmaker admitted that this thought implanted in her by mother helped her get through that period and she eventually started rooting for everybody.

Demi also revealed that she has been friends with Selena before they got famous with Disney and she deeply values their long-standing friendship.