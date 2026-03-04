Demi Lovato, Keke Palmer share how ‘fame’ made age gap ‘seem’ normal

When you grow up on set, surrounded by adults, cashing checks and carrying storylines, it’s easy to believe you’re grown.

That’s the “child star bubble” Demi Lovato and Keke Palmer unpacked on the latest episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer – and it hit deeper than a typical Hollywood dating confession.

Keke recalled, “I’m 15, why is my boyfriend 20?”

Demi’s response was even more jarring: “Why was my boyfriend 30?”

“I’m not smiling at that, but that is real. We was trying to find outlets, though,” Keke said, summing up how blurred everything felt at the time.

Both stars described how working “adult” jobs made adult relationships seem logical. Long hours, older co-workers, mature responsibilities – it created a fast-forward effect.

As Keke put it, “At 15, I’m thinking, like, my boyfriend’s older because I’m doing an older job… and it seemed normal in my mind.”

But perspective changes.

“But then you look back in hindsight. When I turned 30, I was like, that’s not okay,” Demi said, referencing the clarity that inspired her song 29.

Keke called that realization almost destabilizing: “It’s almost a mental break that can happen because you realize you were taken advantage of. Oh, I was being exploited.”

They also nodded to Hilary Duff’s song Mature, another example of former teen stars using music to process complicated past relationships.

The bigger takeaway? Fame didn’t protect them – it distorted reality. And now, with distance and adulthood, they’re rewriting the narrative on their ow terms.