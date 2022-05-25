Selena Gomez shares new album release plans, date

Lyricist Selena Gomez has finally offered fans some insight into her plans for new music.

The update has been offered on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast.

She began by admitting, “I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now.”

While the star did not elaborate on her tour plans, she did drop hints for new music and admitted, "I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent.”

“But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list.”

Gomez’s last live performance was in 2021, during The Late Late Show with James Corden where she sang Coldplay’s Let Somebody Go.