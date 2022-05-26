 
Thursday May 26 2022
Queen urged to abdicate as Britons show support for Charles, William in new POLL

Thursday May 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has served Britain for 70 years, but Britons seem to think she should step down now
Queen Elizabeth has served Britain for 70 years as its monarch, but an increasing number of people think she should back down from the role and make way for her son, Prince Charles, and grandson Prince William.

As per Express UK, an online poll run by the online survey platform OnePulse revealed that out of almost a 1000 people, more than half believe that it is now time for the 96-year-old monarch to retire and abdicate.

According to the outlet, 54.7% of people voted for the Queen, who’s reportedly struggling with mobility and health issues in recent months, to step down, with another poll revealing that people also want William to be King instead of his father Charles.

About 64.74% of respondents reportedly said that Prince Charles “should allow the line of succession to skip a generation to the Duke of Cambridge.”

Respondents were also asked: “Who would make the better King in 2022... Charles OR William?” to which about 73% said that William was a better choice.

It is pertinent to note that the only other monarch to abdicate the throne has been the Queen’s uncle, Edward VIII, who left the throne to her father George VI, to be with the woman he loved; American divorcee Wallis Simpson.



