Thursday May 26 2022
Bella Hadid's boyfriend Marc Kalman tantalises his ladylove with sweet gesture at beach

Thursday May 26, 2022

Bella Hadid's boyfriend Marc Kalman went shirtless to show off his adorable 'Isabella' necklace as he enjoyed a beach day during Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Kalman, 33, donned a necklace with his girlfriend's name. The art director also put his impressive physique on display while swimming at the Martinez Beach Bar during the French town's infamous film festival.

Bella's man looked dashing as he showcased a slim physique and toned arms as the star walked around in some swimming trunks.

Meanwhile, the supermodel seemed in high spirits on the same day and looked out of this world as she donned an outfit reminiscent of vintage Parisian cabaret on the French Riviera.

Gigi Hadid's sister and her beau first sparked rumors of a romance back in the summer of 2020. Bella confirmed she was dating Marc in July 2021 when she posted an Instagram snap of the two of them kissing while in France for Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid has previously dated rapper The Weeknd on and off from 2015 to 2019. 

