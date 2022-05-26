Kendall Jenner reaction to Kim Kardashian’s selection for Vogue’s March cover: Deets inside

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that it was a “bittersweet moment” for her to score Vogue’s March 2022 cover over her sister Kendall Jenner.



On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder could be seen doing a Balenciaga photoshoot when her mum Kris Jenner came to visit her place.

While speaking to Kim, the momager opened up that the American’s Vogue, last week, did an amazing cover with Kendall after which they offered the reality star “the cover of the March shoot”.

However, the Safely founder shared that she received a call this morning from Kendall’s agent and he told me that the magazine "preferred" the 41-year-old to do the cover for March.

While giving a confessional interview, Kim expressed her excitement about getting this amazing opportunity, but she also showed concerns about how the 26-year-old would react after hearing this news.

“I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue. I don’t care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honoured to be a part of this,” said the Selfish author.

Adding to this, the mogul cosmetics remarked, “I feel so bad. Like, it is bittersweet. I am not telling Kendall.”

Later, when Kris broke the news to the 818 Tequila founder, she mentioned that there were no hard feelings for Kim.

“Chris, my agent, called me and told me beforehand,” mentioned Kendall.

She continued, “I am happy for Kim and she should be really happy. There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person.”

Meanwhile, Kendall concluded, “Don’t get me wrong, I would have been extremely honoured and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover.”