Friday May 27 2022
NCB exonerates Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs-on-cruise case: Report

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan reportedly got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The 24-year-old star kid’s name is not included in the charge sheet filed by the agency in the case along with four others.

Taking to Twitter, Asian News International wrote, “Cruise drug bust case | All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak, reads a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB.”

“A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to a lack of evidence: Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB,” their next tweet read.

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested by NCB during a raid at a party on a cruise ship allegedly doing recreational drugs. He was later granted bail after spending 26 days in custody.

