 
Showbiz
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Abrar-ul-Haq officially gets credit for 'Nach Punjaban' in Karan Johar film

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Abrar-ul-Haq officially gets credit for Nach Punjaban in Karan Johar film
Abrar-ul-Haq officially gets credit for 'Nach Punjaban' in Karan Johar film

Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq has finally been given credits for his iconic song Nach Punjaban used in Karan Johar's latest project JugJugg Jeeyo.

Taking to Instagram Story, the well-acclaimed Indian director shared the track's new version of The Punjaabban Song's poster which featured Haq'a name alongside Tanishk Begehi.

Both of them have been credited for the music and lyrics of the song which is slated to premiere on YouTube today.

This comes after Haq publically called out the filmmakers for using his famed song without taking his permission or right to it.

Abrar-ul-Haq officially gets credit for Nach Punjaban in Karan Johar film

"I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages,” the Billo hitmaker wrote on social media before adding, “Producers like Karan Johar should not use copied songs. This is my 6th song being copied, which will not be allowed at all.”

However, T-Series later released a statement to refute the singer's claims. 

"We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January 2002 and is also available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film JugJugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions."

Moreover, Varan Dhawan, who is starring in the upcoming film alongside Kiara Advani, also weighed in on the controversy over the dance number.

"T-series has put out an official statement about this they legally licensed the rights. I think when you have international companies like Youtube and Spotify... When they are playing music they have very strict laws about copyrights. It's no joke. All the processes have been followed," he said as per IANS reports.

More From Showbiz:

Pakistani movie Joyland makes history with first-ever Cannes win in France

Pakistani movie Joyland makes history with first-ever Cannes win in France
‘All Legends in one frame’: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan poses with Madhuri

‘All Legends in one frame’: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan poses with Madhuri

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam turns 9, mum Gauri Khan posts a cute video

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam turns 9, mum Gauri Khan posts a cute video

NCB’s Sameer Wankhede under scrutiny for his ‘shoddy investigation’ in Aryan Khan case

NCB’s Sameer Wankhede under scrutiny for his ‘shoddy investigation’ in Aryan Khan case
Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s baby cradling video, calls it ‘full vibe’

Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s baby cradling video, calls it ‘full vibe’
Shah Rukh Khan must be feeling ‘relieved’ as NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan: lawyer

Shah Rukh Khan must be feeling ‘relieved’ as NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan: lawyer
NCB exonerates Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs-on-cruise case: Report

NCB exonerates Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs-on-cruise case: Report
Preity Zinta sends internet into frenzy as she poses with Rani, Kareena, Aishwarya

Preity Zinta sends internet into frenzy as she poses with Rani, Kareena, Aishwarya
‘Ms Marvel’ to feature Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s ‘Peechay Hutt’

‘Ms Marvel’ to feature Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s ‘Peechay Hutt’

Hrithik Roshan makes his relationship with Saba Azad official: Deets inside

Hrithik Roshan makes his relationship with Saba Azad official: Deets inside
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid-Mira Kapoor, others arrive KJo’s birthday in style: Pics

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid-Mira Kapoor, others arrive KJo’s birthday in style: Pics
Anushka Sharma sets the internet on fire with her latest sizzling pictures: See

Anushka Sharma sets the internet on fire with her latest sizzling pictures: See

Latest

view all