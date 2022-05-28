 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
Web Desk

Caitlyn Jenner was ‘shocked’ when Kourtney Kardashian did not invite her to wedding

Saturday May 28, 2022

Caitlyn Jenner was ‘shocked’ when she did not receive an invitation for her former step daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish Italian wedding.

An insider of the I Am Cait alum’s team told Page Six that, “She is shocked,” on being snubbed by the reality TV star.

Earlier, sources close to Kim Kardashian’s sister and the Blink-182 drummer spilled to TMZ that Caitlyn never received an invitation in the mail to the very intimate wedding weekend because they have a very limited relationship.

As per the media outlet, the two do not really see or speak to each other that is why Kourtney did not feel it necessary to invite the former Olympian to her luxurious destination wedding.

Previously, Caitlyn was also not asked to be a part of the family’s new Hulu show The Kardashians. The 72-year-old tweeted at the time, “Of course no bad blood. I love my family and am thrilled for the show continuing.”

“But I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show,” she added. 


