Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo exude power couple vibes at BRIT Awards

Jamie Laing has admitted that 'he has entered his 'midlife crisis era' after embracing fatherhood.

Jamie became a first-time father after welcoming his first baby with his partner, Made In Chelsea star, 31, Sophie Habboo.

The couple were recently spotted together at the BRIT Awards, exuding power couple vibes while enjoying a break from parenting duties.

Speaking to Daily Mail on the red carpet, Jamie poked fun at his eye-catching outfit, which included a tank top and sunglasses, while Sophie arrived in a plunging black thigh-split gown.

Sophie also reflected on the 'pressure' to bounce back after giving birth, saying she simply wanted to go for something 'fun' with her outfit.

Reflecting on her first few weeks as a mum, Sophie said: 'Everything! He's now smiling and laughing and he just looks at me and smiles and I go ''you make my world go round!'' which is the best.'

Jamie added: 'It's just the coolest thing ever, I have a little baby that I just love more than anything, it's the best thing ever.'

Sophie then shared there can be 'pressure' to bounce back so soon after becoming a mum, saying: 'I think there's always pressure to look and feel your best, but I just think it's so fun this evening so I just wanted to go for something fun, he's got his sunglasses on!'

'I've gone for a tank top, I've never worn a tank top ever, and sunglasses,' Jamie laughed,' with his wife agreeing: 'Jamie in his dad era is really bringing it, he's restyled himself.'

'This is my midlife crisis era, and I'm gonna dress like this forever now. I'm the better parent, I am by far the better parent, no I think she's the better parent,' Jamie said.

Ahead of arriving for the ceremony, Jamie and Sophie sent their 'thoughts and prayers' to the Middle East amid the missile strikes.