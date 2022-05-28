Marvel directors stand in support with Scarlet Johansson over Disney’s dispute

Scarlet Johansson receives support from Marvel directors and brothers Joe and Anthony Russo over her “payment dispute” with Disney.



Speaking to ET Canada, the Russo brothers expressed their disgust on Disney’s treatment with Johansson.

“That was really not an appropriate way for them to handle that situation. It was disturbing to us as artists,” remarked Joe.

Earlier, the Avengers’ actress was promised by Disney that her movie Black Widow would be released in the theatres which would “eventually constitute her pay for the movie”.



However, the studio went against their promise and released movie in both theatres and OTT platform on the same day and as a result, it affected the sales of tickets and ultimately the Lucy star’s fee.

Consequently, the Don Jon actress took the matter to the court and charged the studio for mistreatment; though later the disagreement was settled out of court.

Elaborating on the studio’s action, Joe noted, “The studios like Disney are having a conservative reaction, and they’re trying to downplay their need for stars. They’re trying to force IP to be their star, and in accordance with that they’re also then trying to underpay and diminish the need for stars on their projects.”

“Scarlett is a good friend of ours, and we were disheartened by how it was handled. We’re glad it’s resolved,” concluded Joe.