Saturday May 28 2022
Johnny-Amber trial telecast becomes ‘worst decision’ for sexual abuse victims

Saturday May 28, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s bombshell lawsuit has been watched by millions of people through Court TV as gruesome testimony unearthed thought out the last six weeks.

However, observers are of the view that the decision to telecast the trial proceedings will create a chilling effect on the survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Variety reported that Stanford Law School professor Michele Dauber said, “Allowing this trial to be televised is the single worst decision I can think of in the context of intimate partner violence and sexual violence in recent history.”

“It has ramifications way beyond this case,” Dauber added.

Moreover, an attorney who previously represented such victims expressed her fear that the survivors would hesitate to appear on a livestream.

Michelle Simpson Tuegel said, “They see someone who is not only being televised but is being taken apart in such a hateful way.”

“Livestreaming is really just a way to magnify what survivors are going through. I’m saddened and disgusted by how it is going to create a discourse of scaring people from seeking justice and speaking out about what they’ve been through,” she added.  

