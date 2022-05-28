 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton Prince William ‘fear’ Prince Harry ‘out for blood’: ‘Wants limelight’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

File Footage

Experts warn there may be a cause for alarm as Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly been growing fearful of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return.

Royal author Tom Bower made this claim during an interview with Express UK.

There, Bower pointed out, “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight.”

Especially considering the fact that “Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious.”

