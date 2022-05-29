Kourtney Kardashian sends fans wild as she shares adorable bonding moment with sisters and niece

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been sharing never-before-seen photos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker' lavish nuptials in Portofino over the past few days.



Kylie Jenner mesmerised fans as she posted a sweet new behind-the-scenes pic showing herself with her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, sister Kendall Jenner and the bride in a dressing room.

In the stunning picture, the four-year-old little girl stares straight at the camera as she hugs her aunt, while the adults pucker up.



Kylie penned a sweet caption to the image: "A WIFE," adding a white heart emoji.

In the pic, Kourtney Kardashian looks drop-dead-gorgeous in white corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, sans the custom-made elaborate veil she wore at the ceremony. Her sisters and Stormi sport floral dresses from the brand, which hosted the wedding and dressed the bridal party.

Travis was not spotted at the wedding, nor was his and Kylie's baby boy, whose name has not been announced publicly.



Kim Kardashian previously shared her own pics from the event, including a sweet shot of the bride stopping to caress her niece's face as she made her way to the altar. She captioned her post, "KRAVIS FOREVER."



Kourtney and Travis also recently shared new pics from the wedding. He posted photos of the two making out in an elevator in their wedding attire, while she posted her own PDA images.