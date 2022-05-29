 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian sends fans wild as she shares adorable bonding moment with sisters and niece

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian sends fans wild as she shares adorable bonding moment with sisters and niece

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been sharing never-before-seen photos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker' lavish nuptials in Portofino over the past few days.

Kylie Jenner mesmerised fans as she posted a sweet new behind-the-scenes pic showing herself with her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, sister Kendall Jenner and the bride in a dressing room. 

In the stunning picture, the four-year-old little girl stares straight at the camera as she hugs her aunt, while the adults pucker up.

Kylie penned a sweet caption to the image: "A WIFE," adding a white heart emoji.

In the pic, Kourtney Kardashian looks drop-dead-gorgeous in white corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, sans the custom-made elaborate veil she wore at the ceremony. Her sisters and Stormi sport floral dresses from the brand, which hosted the wedding and dressed the bridal party.

Travis was not spotted at the wedding, nor was his and Kylie's baby boy, whose name has not been announced publicly.

Kim Kardashian previously shared her own pics from the event, including a sweet shot of the bride stopping to caress her niece's face as she made her way to the altar. She captioned her post, "KRAVIS FOREVER."

Kourtney and Travis also recently shared new pics from the wedding. He posted photos of the two making out in an elevator in their wedding attire, while she posted her own PDA images. 

More From Entertainment:

Internet troll Amber Heard for taking ‘imaginary’ notes during Johnny Depp defamation trial

Internet troll Amber Heard for taking ‘imaginary’ notes during Johnny Depp defamation trial
Piers Morgan launches brutal attack on 'fame-hungry', 'selfish' duo Prince Harry and Meghan

Piers Morgan launches brutal attack on 'fame-hungry', 'selfish' duo Prince Harry and Meghan
Amber Heard could face jail as 'she's lying about things under oath', claims legal expert

Amber Heard could face jail as 'she's lying about things under oath', claims legal expert
Johnny Depp to be replaced by THIS actor in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ amid defamation trial

Johnny Depp to be replaced by THIS actor in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ amid defamation trial
Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial: Judge lauds attorneys, court staff for ‘professionalism’

Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial: Judge lauds attorneys, court staff for ‘professionalism’

Katie Price invites fans' wrath

Katie Price invites fans' wrath
Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart

Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart
Harry Styles joins hands with Everytown for Gun Safety on North American tour dates

Harry Styles joins hands with Everytown for Gun Safety on North American tour dates
Meghan Markle may ‘pull the plug’ on Jubilee plans due to ‘bad publicity’

Meghan Markle may ‘pull the plug’ on Jubilee plans due to ‘bad publicity’
Prince Harry’s Spotify promise to Queen Elizabeth ‘hanging by a thread’

Prince Harry’s Spotify promise to Queen Elizabeth ‘hanging by a thread’
Britain gears up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne

Britain gears up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne
Meghan Markle ‘confusing royal duties with celebrity lifestyle’

Meghan Markle ‘confusing royal duties with celebrity lifestyle’

Latest

view all