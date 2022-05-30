 
Monday May 30 2022
Queen ‘can’t protect royal brand’ while ‘saboteur’ Prince Andrew remains free’

Monday May 30, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been struggling to protect her royal brand while her ‘saboteur’ Prince Andrew roams free.

The professor of marketing, Cele Otnes made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

There, she claimed, “Andrew is the saboteur I mean, talk about his entitlement.”

“Isn't it interesting, but also tragic to watch the Queen struggle with trying to be a mother to him and a monarch to protect the brand at the same time?”

She also added, “I mean, you could just almost use that example as a microcosm for what happens when a member of the family doesn't put the royal family brand ahead of his or her own interests.”

“Andrew is one [of those doing that] and so you could argue Megan and Harry are one too, as they want to protect their unit as a family and that's more admirable, if you asked me, than protecting our own self-interest, which is Andrew’s deal.”

Before concluding she claimed, “Andrew seems to be about Andrew and [him appearing at the memorial] caused a big consternation in the family.”

