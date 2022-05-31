 
entertainment
Queen Gold State Coach seen in London after 20 years amid Jubilee rehearsals

Queen Platinum Jubilee celebration rehearsals are escalating in full swing.

After 20 long years, the monarch's Gold State Coach was spotted in London as members of the Armed Forces participated in the final rehearsal of Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Troops were seen marching down The Maill carrying flags of the Commonwealth nations.

Personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force were present as they marched through London at 4:30am in final preparations for the event on Sunday to officially end the week-long celebrations.

Members of the Household Cavalry were also photographed in Parliament Square.

Queen will celebrate 70 years as the Head of United Kingdom this week. The 96-year-old will be joined by senior royals on her balcony, including Prince Charles and William for Trooping the Colour.

On Friday, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will also accompany the monarch for Queen Thanksgiving Service.

