Tuesday May 31 2022
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘inexplicably proud’ on son Dylan’s graduation

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are proud parents of their son Dylan as he graduates from Brown University.

The couple dropped heartfelt tributes for their son on their respective social media handles as they attended commencement ceremony on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, The Terminal actor shared a picture from the event as she embraced her son who looked dapper in his graduation cap and gown.

“Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan,” the 52-year-old star captioned the photo.

She added, “I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words.”

In the comment section, Viola Davis send wishes to the mother of two on her happy moment as she wrote, “Congratulations.”

She dropped a picture of Dylan in her stories followed by another in which he posed with his sister Carys.

“Sis with her bro,” she wrote on the photo, adding, “I am so proud of you Dylan.”

Michael also posted a picture with his son as he wrote, “One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done!”



