Wednesday Jun 01 2022
KK shares heartfelt post before his tragic death: 'Love you all'

KK shares heartfelt post before his tragic death: Love you all

Indian singer KK, who died after a gig in Kolkata on Tuesday, had shared the visuals of his concert with a heart-wrenching caption hours before his tragic demise.

The renowned singer, 53, reportedly fell down the stairs at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

KK's last post on Instagram was about his Kolkata concert. He shared the visuals from his gig with a heartbreaking caption: 

"Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all." The singer also added face-throwing-kiss emoji for his fans.  

His 1999 debut album Pal was critically acclaimed. From the early 2000s, he blazed a career in playback singing and recorded a wide range of popular songs for Bollywood films.

Actors, cricketers, fans and political leaders tweeted condolences.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti," actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.

