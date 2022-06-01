 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Liam Payne takes a jibe at Gigi Hadid’s old tweet referring Zayn Malik as ‘respectful man’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

File Footage 

Liam Payne mocked Gigi Hadid’s old tweet when she referred to her then boyfriend Zayn Malik as a ‘respectful man,’ saying it did not age very well.

During his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast with controversial YouTuber Logan Paul, the former One Direction band member said that there are ‘many reasons’ why he ‘dislikes’ the Better singer but will always be on his side.

The Sunshine singer discussed Zayn’s online feud with Logan's brother Jake Paul in 2020 after which Gigi bashed Paul as ‘irrelevant’ and defended her boyfriend as a ‘respectful king'.

“She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn’t age very well,” said Liam referring to Gigi and Zayn’s split last year following her mother Yolanda’s accusation that the singer had shoved her into a dresser.

He further talked about the 29-year-old, saying, “There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.”

“If I had had to go through what he went through, through his growth and whatever else. You know are your parents very supportive?” he added.

“My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times and they don’t even mind me saying that. And Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

Liam continued: “You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever that guy’s a (expletive).’ Right? But at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point, and also whether or not he even wanted to be there…”

“I’m so misunderstood by myself more than anyone, like I don’t know what I’m doing or why I’m here. It’s like, I can’t sit here and (expletive) on him because of whatever.”

