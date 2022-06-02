Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not travel in carriage to Horse Guards

Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan Markle will join the family members at the Major General’s Office to watch Trooping the Colour.

Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla, Wessexes, Princess Anne and Sir Tim, Gloucesters, Kents, Princess Alexandra will also attend the event.

The operational note released by Buckingham Palace only named the senior working family members. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be part of the ceremony. He said the Buckingham Palace only names the senior working family members.



The journalist answered in the negative when asked whether the Sussexes will travel in a carriage to Horse Guards.





