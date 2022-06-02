 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian will eat feces if 'it makes her look younger': Read Bizarre confession

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Kim Kardashian will eat feces if it makes her look younger: Read Bizarre confession
Kim Kardashian will eat feces if 'it makes her look younger': Read Bizarre confession

Kim Kardashian is willing to go to extreme lengths to look younger.

Speaking to The New York Times ahead of the launch of her skincare line SKKN by Kim, the 41-year-old confessed that he would eat human feces if it were to make her beautiful.

“I’ll try anything,” the “Kardashians” said on Wednesday.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” she joked.

Fans were quick to mock the star over her bizarre confession.

“Why do I feel this means she already has,” wrote one while another added, “How much poop is the question.”

Speaking about the skincare line, Kardashian further added: “So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look,” she explained to the Times. “I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers – all of that is work.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle WILL attend Trooping the Colour today sans Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle WILL attend Trooping the Colour today sans Queen
Queen releases Platinum Jubilee portrait for royal admirers: Photo

Queen releases Platinum Jubilee portrait for royal admirers: Photo
Johnny Depp crosses major milestone after winning defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp crosses major milestone after winning defamation lawsuit

Queen 'inspired by goodwill' for historic jubilee celebrations

Queen 'inspired by goodwill' for historic jubilee celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not travel in carriage to Horse Guards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not travel in carriage to Horse Guards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Trooping The Colour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Trooping The Colour
Why wasn’t Johnny Depp present at the closing trial?

Why wasn’t Johnny Depp present at the closing trial?
Sam Asghari opens up on equation with Britney Spears; says, ‘want to build future for children’

Sam Asghari opens up on equation with Britney Spears; says, ‘want to build future for children’
Hollywood stars avoid expressing sympathy with Amber Heard

Hollywood stars avoid expressing sympathy with Amber Heard

Bella Hadid, Zoe Saldana back Johnny Depp in case against Amber Heard

Bella Hadid, Zoe Saldana back Johnny Depp in case against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp issues statement after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp issues statement after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

Heartbroken Amber Heard reacts to verdict:

Heartbroken Amber Heard reacts to verdict: "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words"

Latest

view all