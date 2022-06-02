Meghan Markle 'broke toxic cycle' by ending relationship with dad Thomas: Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie has labelled her estranged father Thomas Markle a toxic parent.

Thomas suffered an intense stroke last week and was instantly admitted to a hospital in Mexico. He was later transferred to San Deigo hospital in California, after which the Duchess was constantly mocked by half-siblings over her failure to check up on father.

Now in her defence, Mr Scobie reveals how Meghan broke free from her toxic father, who constantly plots against her interests.

Waiting for a Yahoo blog post, said: “For Thomas—who within 24 hours of being released from the hospital continued his tabloid chats—he plans to continue speaking out until he gets the attention from his daughter that he feels he deserves.

“But that’s where he’s wrong. After tireless and failed attempts to repair their relationship, Meghan doesn’t owe him a da*n thing.”

He continued: “Breaking away from a toxic parent is one of the most difficult decisions a child can make.



“But when that family member has a history of creating stress, anxiety and pain through abusive behaviour and manipulative tactics, ending the relationship is often the only way to break the cycle.”

“When Thomas responded to Meghan’s hand-written plea in late 2018 to stop airing their private business to the press, the solution he replied with was to stage a media-friendly photo call to show the world they have moved on.

“It was a suggestion that led Meghan to reluctantly acknowledge she was approaching the end of the road with her father. ‘I’m devastated,’ I'm told she confessed to Prince Harry and her then communications secretary. ‘The media corrupted him. . . He’s so far gone."