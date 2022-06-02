 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrates jury's verdict in defamation trial

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

File footage

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been awarded $15million following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard and his attorneys are celebrating the win following a court's decision.

Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, who received massive attention on the internet during the trial, hugged her colleagues after winning her client’s bombshell defamation case.

Speaking to the press outside the courtroom, Vasquez said, "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence."

"We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case," she added.

Depp's other attorney Benjamin Chew also reacted to the jury’s verdict and said, "Our judicial system is predicated on each person's right to have his or her case heard.

He expressed his feelings about representing Depp in the trial. “We were honored, truly honored, to assist Mr. Depp in ensuring that his case was fairly considered throughout the trial."

"We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice. Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it's time to turn the page and look to the future," he added.

After listening to six weeks of testimony and deliberating for 13 hours, a Virginia jury declared that Heard was liable of defaming the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

The jury awarded Depp 10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. As for Heard's countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

