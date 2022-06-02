 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis flashes adorable salute as he watched Queen’s Jubilee parade: See

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

File Footage

Prince Louis gave his sister, Princess Charlotte, a tough competition in expressions as the Cambridge children peered at the Queen’s Jubilee parade from the Buckingham Palace with other royal kids.

The Cambridges kicked off the Trooping the Colour ceremony with Prince William leading the parade and his family following in the first royal carriage to join the parade.

They then returned to the Buckingham Palace to watch the rest of the ceremony from the balconies before the RAF flypast, and photos shared of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte by BBC have taken the internet by storm!

While Charlotte looked unimpressed and sleepy at some instances, little Prince Louis appeared to be enjoying himself.

He even took on the role of the mischievous little royal as he posed from the balcony, at one point even mocking a salute at the passing parade!

All the Cambridge children were center stage as the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations kicked off, while their Sussex cousins, Archie and Lilibet, children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were absent from the ceremony. 

