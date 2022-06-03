 
Johnny Depp‘s intentions for Kate Moss after ‘loving’ testimony

Johnny Depp‘s intentions for Kate Moss after ‘loving’ testimony

Insiders have just shed some light on the future between Johnny Depp and Kate Moss and what the duo intend to do following the model’s testimony in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

This revelation has been made by HollywoodLife sources who explained that the duo intend to ‘keep in touch as friends’.

The inside source also added, “Johnny met up with Kate backstage at the show and he didn’t know she was coming so he was very surprised to see her there. They hugged and he thanked her for participating in the trial.”

“It has been so long since the two of them have been able to catch up, but they spent a good hour or more aside just catching up.”

Before concluding the source added, “They always make each other laugh and Kate finds Johnny’s intellect to be beyond his years.”

