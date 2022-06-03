Sarah Jessica Parker denies cat-fight rumour with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker recently broke her silence on “rumoured cat-fight” with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast.



On Thursday’ episode, Parker clarified that she has never been in a “cat-fight” with Cattrall as reported by media.

“I have never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever. There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf,” she retorted.

Parker though wished that media “would stop calling this a ‘cat-fight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect (reality) because there has been one person talking”.

The 57-year-old noted, “It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim because I have been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant, because it’s not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this.”

Per media reports, the relationship fell apart between Parker and Cattrall when the latter was not included in SATC third movie And Just Like That.

According to Page Six, Cattrall made high contractual demands with Warner Bros. in 2017 to appear in the reboot of SATC, which Parker claimed the studio refused to meet her demand.

Parker further explained on why Cattrall wasn’t part of this movie.

“We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” she replied.

The Failure To Launch actress continued, “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something, you get to an age where you’re like, Well, we hear that.”