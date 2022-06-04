Palace statement stokes concerns about Queen Elizabeth's health

Royal palace announced on Friday that Queen Elizabeth II will miss another Jubilee event, this time the Epsom Derby.



The Queen will no longer attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday after officials said she felt "some discomfort" from her appearances on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee

The Queen, a keen horseracing fan and breeder, has only missed The Derby three times in her reign, most recently in 2020 when spectators were barred due to Covid.

She has increasingly battled difficulties standing and walking since last October, when she made an unscheduled overnight stay in hospital.

A rash of cancelled engagements has stoked concerns about her health, focusing attention on the succession and the future of the monarchy without her.

There will now be questions about what other events she will attend at the celebrations, which include a pop concert on Saturday and a huge public parade on Sunday.



