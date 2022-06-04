 
Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Kim Kardashian amid LA outing

Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Kim Kardashian amid LA outing

Pete Davidson appeared to be completely smitten by his ladylove Kim Kardashian amid the lovebirds' casual outing in Los Angeles last week.

As per pictures shared by Daily Mail, the Skims founder flaunted her famous curves in a sheer black dress and eye-catching thigh-high lime green boots.

The mother of three turned heads with her blonde hair as she packed on PDA with the Saturday Night Live alum.

The outlet reported that Kim was also spotted 'gazing lovingly' into her beau before the couple hopped in the car.

The sighting came after the reality star admitted that she wasn't hoping to build a relationship when she started dating Pete.

during her appearance on this week's The Kardashians episode, the 41-year-old diva opened up on her reasons to pursue the comedian while adding that he's the 'best human.'

