Saturday Jun 04 2022
Jimmy Kimmel to end his long-running talk show: Here’s why

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel has recently disclosed that he is once again contemplating to end his late-night talk show on television.

On Friday, Kimmel appeared on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast wherein he mentioned that his contract with ABC will end in 2023.

In his interview, he also spoke about his future plans.

“I wish I knew I was going to do. I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore,’” said the 54-year-old.

He continued, “And I have moments where I go, 'What am I going to do with my life if I am not doing this anymore?”

“It's a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations,” he added.

However, Kimmel made it clear that he has to end this sometime soon.

“I am going to have to stop doing this. I am not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though," he remarked.

For the unversed, Kimmel, who works as executive producer and series creator for his namesake show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has been doing this show for the last 19 years and has spoken on current issues and interviewed several celebrities.

To note, this is not the first time Kimmel thought to end his show. Reportedly, he had gone all over through in 2017. 

