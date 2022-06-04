Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee

Royal experts believe Prince Harry has become a “lost and bewildered soul” since his landing in the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell made this prediction during his interview with OK.

He was quoted saying, “I think Harry’s going to look completely out of place and bewildered.”

“I think he’s a lost soul. He doesn’t have a place or a chair at the table anymore. So I think to come back to this environment will be very difficult.”

“Knowing what will come out in his memoir when it’s published, listen, he’s torn.”